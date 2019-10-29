© Abby Ruston

Did you hear the "deafening bang" that awoke residents last night?A number of Scartho residents took to social media last night to try and find out the cause of a loud bang that was heard across the area. People say that they are convinced that it was not a firework, and were worried that it may have been an explosion.The noise was was heard at around 11pm last night, and there have been a number of theories about what may have caused it, ranging from a sonic boom to neighbours putting their bins out too loudlySome people believed that the noise was called by the sonic boom of a Typhoon fighter jet.One person said: "Possibly a typhoon sonic boom."There were some more obscure reasons for the noise also suggested.One resident said: "I heard it too, thought it was one of the neighbours putting their bin out very loudly."While another said: "Don't know what it was, my partner said it sounded like someone was banging on a frying pan outside."Others thought that there may have been an issue with one of the local refineries or power stations.A similar noise was heard the night before in the Immingham area, which has been credited to a Typhoon sonic boom by a number of people on social media.Do you know what the noise was? If so please contact connor.lynch@reachplc.com.