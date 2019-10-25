© Facebook



Students at the University of Oxford have voted to 'replace clapping' with a silent wave because it 'could trigger anxiety'.They are instead being told to use 'jazz hands', where they wave their hands in the air.It will come apply at student union events, and if successful, rolled out to other societies and events.Oxford students had argued that alternatives to clapping already existed in some organisations and institutions and that they should follow suit.It comes after the University of Manchester passed a similar motion in September last year.Jazz hands is the British Sign Language expression for applause and is considered a more inclusive gesture.Sabbatical Officers Roisin McCallion said: 'The policy was proposed in order to encourage the use of British Sign Language clapping during our democratic events,