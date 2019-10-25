They are instead being told to use 'jazz hands', where they wave their hands in the air.
The motion to 'mandate the encouragement of silent clapping' was successfully passed by the university's student union officers, following their first meeting of the year on Tuesday.
It will come apply at student union events, and if successful, rolled out to other societies and events.
Comment: Thankfully some appropriately sane responses were made to this insanity:
The announcement has been met with much ridicule on social media, with accusations flying that this was evidence that universities are "positively discriminating" in favor of those that cannot handle "the big wide world." While others lamented the fact there were some students who can't 'cope' with clapping.
"What's next? Silent football & cricket or political rallies?" tweeted another observer.
Brexit Party chair and MEP Richard Tice lashed out at the new code of conduct, claiming that "80 years ago Oxford students had the courage to fight for our country....now they are afraid to clap," adding: "get a grip, snowflakes."
However, there were a few people defending the move, with a 'Youth MP' claiming that her younger generation were simply "trying to be more inclusive and more accepting" and, somewhat cheekily, apologized for causing any offence for taking that stance.
Oxford students had argued that alternatives to clapping already existed in some organisations and institutions and that they should follow suit.
It comes after the University of Manchester passed a similar motion in September last year.
Jazz hands is the British Sign Language expression for applause and is considered a more inclusive gesture.
Sabbatical Officers Roisin McCallion said: 'The policy was proposed in order to encourage the use of British Sign Language clapping during our democratic events, to make those events more accessible and inclusive for all, including people who suffer from anxiety. 'Inclusivity is one of the Students' Union's founding principles.'
Comment: If this new policy among schools of higher learning hasn't convinced one yet that we have entered a new bizzarro world, then nothing will. And just note that the above case at Oxford University (of all places) isn't just an anomaly: