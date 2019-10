© Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images Images



© Historic Royal Palaces



The Tower of London is perhaps best known as a dungeon and burial ground where Anne Boleyn, Thomas More and various other friends and exes of Henry VIII were laid to rest after losing the king's favor ( and their heads ).But. Within the medieval castle's walls were chapels, pubs, government offices and residences for the hundreds of Londoners who kept the place running. And as the first new skeletal discovery in nearly 50 years reminds us, not all who were buried there were ministered by the headsman's ax.Two intact skeletons — one of. The pair are the first skeletons discovered at the tower since the 1970s and the first complete skeletons from the tower to ever have their bones analyzed by an osteoarchaeologist, curators at the tower said in a news release.This in-depth look at the departed duo. According to Alfred Hawkins, a curator at Historic Royal Palaces (the nonprofit that cares for the tower), the find suggests that the Tower of London was not only a place where traitors and nobles were laid to rest, but was also a burial site for the many common folk who lived and worked there."As the first complete remains to be examined from within this royal fortress, they have offered us a chance to glimpse that human element of the tower, which is so easy to miss," Hawkins said in a statement. "This fortress has been occupied for almost 1,000 years, but we must remember it was not only a palace, fortress and prison, but that it has also been a home to those who worked within its walls."Hawkins and his colleagues discovered the skeletons while conducting an archaeological survey to make the Chapel of St. Peter ad Vincula more wheelchair-accessible.The two skeletons wereAn analysis of the bones revealed thatThe skeletons have now been reinterred in the chapel during a special ceremony conducted by the Tower of London chaplain, the curators said. May they rest (again) in peace.