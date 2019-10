© Lee Middleton

A rare 'upside-down rainbow' has been spotted in the sky above Hull.Lee Middleton was walking near Swinderby Garth in Bransholme on Tuesday afternoon when his five-year-old son Tyler saw the unusual phenomenon.He said: "Tyler saw it first and shouted that their was a rainbow in the sky."As I looked it blew my mind, the colours are the opposite way round to a rainbow I think - it was so strange, I had never seen anything like it."Of course we've all seen rainbows but a rainbow in the sky without rain? Incredible sight."According to the Met Office , the 'upside-down rainbow' was actually a circumzenithal arc.They are most commonly associated with cirrus clouds, which are thin, wispy, hair-like clouds that form at high altitudes.Although these optical phenomena occur quite commonly and can form throughout the year, they are rarely seen because they are often obscured from view by lower-hanging clouds