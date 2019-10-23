Syrian President Bashar Assad has visited the frontline in the Idlib province - the last major stronghold of the militants.Assad made the surprise visit to the frontline on Tuesday. He met the troops west of the town of Khan Sheikhoun, recently liberated by the Syrian Arab Army.Footage from the scene shows the president inspecting military maps, as well as looking out with a spotting scope, presumably at the positions held by the militants.During the exceptionally long meeting, the two leaders discussed the situation in Syria and signed a memorandum aimed at easing tensions in the Kurdish-controlled region in the north.While talks on northern Syria were ongoing in Moscow,Speaking to Putin on the phone after the Sochi talks, the Syrian president welcomed the results of the talks, but said he will continue the fight terrorism "by all legitimate means."his office said in a statement.Ankara launched an incursion against Syrian Kurdish-led militias, which it considers to be terrorists, following Washington's decision to pull out the US troops stationed there.- a plan that Moscow said has received "full support" of Damascus.