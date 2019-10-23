Assange, verb. Use: To be assanged.

Meaning: when the nationless alliance of elites imprison a dissident by using their power to manipulate vagaries in the laws of their respective nations.

Eg "I have information on war crimes that I should leak but I don't want to be assanged."

Things have gotten very strange, and they're going to keep getting stranger. Patterns are dissolving faster and faster, and the little emperors who've built their empires on those patterns are having to work harder and harder to hold it all together. Buckle up.It sure is interesting how you never, ever see bipartisan cries of humanitarian concerns across the entire US political/media class unless it benefits the globe-spanning forever war. How cool would it be if even one time the political/media class united across partisan lines to forcefully advocate for a humanitarian foreign policy involving charity, food, indigenous rights, or literally any other humanitarian agenda besides military mass murder?America created Al Qaeda, then hated them after 9/11, then loved them in Syria, now hates them in Syria. They're like a bad relationship that keeps breaking up and getting back together. It's like damn America, either end it or put a ring on it.All abusive relationships have two things in common: abuse and forgiveness. Because without forgiveness, there'd be no relationship. This is especially true of the people's relationship with government and its controllers. Don't let them memory hole the evil shit they've done.You can safely eliminate a lot of completely worthless noise from your information feed by ignoring everything either US political party says about earth-shattering revelations which are about to demolish the other party any day now.If a known compulsive liar handed you a loaded pistol and told you your neighbor is planning to kill you if you don't kill them first, you'd tell them to piss off. Yet whenever the political/media class wants to start a war, MSM consumers take the gun over and over again.Of all the pants-on-head idiotic things that Clintonites say about Jill Stein, perhaps the very stupidest is their belief that Stein voters would have voted for Hillary if there hadn't been a Green Party candidate. It reveals so much ignorance about left-of-mainstream voters.No one:Entire political/media class: Hey let's revive Red Scare culture and McCarthyism, that shit was awesome.1986: Elizabeth Warren secures an advantage by switching her identity to Cherokee.1996: Elizabeth Warren secures an advantage by switching her identity to Democrat.2019: Elizabeth Warren secures an advantage by switching her identity to Bernie Sanders.Supporting Assange and supporting Trump are two mutually contradictory positions, since the Trump administration is orchestrating the thing that Assange has spent years trying to avoid. It seems like many Trump supporters do a lot of mental gymnastics to avoid confronting this.It's so weird how we move through life like it's no big deal, like "Yeah, just a toothy, fingery ape monster who consumes the life force of other organisms and excretes them out its anus walking around and looking at stuff in a universe that nobody understands, whatever." I mean, we get THIS. This strange, shimmering, mysterious world full of flying feather beasts and air we breathe parts of into our bloodstreams and electromagnetic radiation which we process with our ocular organs, and people are still waiting around for a miracle. The miracle already happened. The miracle is here. What's already happening currently dwarfs any miracle anyone is currently praying for by infinity orders of magnitude. And we only get a few years here. So like, I dunno, maybe let's worry less about wrong people on the internet. By all means push for changes in this world. But never lose sight of the fact that the Really Big Deal in any given moment is not whatever change you're trying to make, but the fact that this world is here at all, and that you get to stand up and look around in it for a while.