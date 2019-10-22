© VnExpress/Thang Nguyen



Disaster management authorities in Vietnam report flooding in central areas of the country after severe weather including strong winds, lightning and heavy rain from around 15 October, 2019.Flooding affected the provinces of Nghệ An, Bình Định and Hà Tĩnh provinces.Hà Tĩnh recorded 133 mm of rain in a 24 hour period to 15 October and 168mm in 24 hours to 16 October, 2019.