People travel on a flooded street in Vinh, Nghe An Province, October 17, 2019.
© VnExpress/Thang Nguyen
Disaster management authorities in Vietnam report flooding in central areas of the country after severe weather including strong winds, lightning and heavy rain from around 15 October, 2019.

Flooding affected the provinces of Nghệ An, Bình Định and Hà Tĩnh provinces. Three fatalities were reported in Nghệ An, where 5 houses were destroyed and 5,250 houses damaged by flood water. Wide areas of crops and aquatic farms have been damaged in the province. The heavy rain also triggered landslides which blocked important roads in several areas.


The fourth fatality was reported in Bình Định. Meanwhile in Hà Tĩnh Province, crops were damaged and schools closed in several districts.

Hà Tĩnh recorded 133 mm of rain in a 24 hour period to 15 October and 168mm in 24 hours to 16 October, 2019.