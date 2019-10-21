Sidney Powell on Tuesday demanded the DOJ "produce evidence that has only recently come into [the DOJ's] possession. This evidence includes the data and metadata of the following two devices:"
"This information is material, exculpatory, and relevant to the defense of Mr. Flynn, and specifically to the "OCONUS LURES" and agents that western intelligence tasked against him likely as early as 2014 to arrange — unbeknownst to him — "connection" with certain Russians that they would then use against him in their false claims. The phones were used by Mr. Joseph Mifsud."We were the first to point out that there was more than one spy working to derail the Trump team back in 2015 in our post in June 2018. The President retweeted information in our post only to be ridiculed by the corrupt media - to this day Wikipedia claims Trump was incorrect -
Of course you can imagine how General Flynn's brother reacted after reading attorney Powell's request - like any good brother would -
We found out soon that the phones noted by Powell were connected to the UK -
Italian Occhionero believes Italy is also connected to the Spygate scandal and he asked a good question about the phones noted by Powell -
Others are saying that if the UK is involved, perhaps an outfit named Hakluyt should be looked into -
Hakluyt has connections around the world -
We were the first to report in May 2018 that the UK had more to do with the Spygate sham than Russia ever did. This appears more and more accurate by the day. George Papadopoulos was set up in the UK by Stefan Halper, Joseph Mifsud, Alexander Downer and others. Christopher Steele, is a former MI6 and he is behind the bogus Steele Dossier. And of course, now General Flynn was set up in the UK in an attempt to tie him to Russia.
Downer, Halper and Mifsud are all connected to Hakluyt -
And of course, John Brennan is connected to Hakluyt as well.
All roads to Russia run through and to the UK. And all roads lead to John Brennan.
UPDATE: Brennan took unofficial foreign intelligence compiled by contacts, colleagues, and associates — primarily from the UK, but also from other Five Eyes members, such as Australia.
Individuals in official positions in UK intelligence, such as Robert Hannigan — head of the UK Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ, Britain's equivalent of the National Security Agency) — partnered with former UK foreign intelligence members.
Former MI6 head Sir Richard Dearlove, former Ambassador Sir Andrew Wood, and private UK intelligence firm Hakluyt all played a role.
