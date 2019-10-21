A landspout struck 20 homes and uprooted trees in Mukim Jeram, Kedah on Sunday, 20 OctoberVideos of the incident recorded by residents made its rounds on social media.One video showed the landspout swirling in the middle of a paddy field, while villagers prayed from a distance.A landspout is essentially a tornado that forms from a thunderstorm - ﻿ a land-based equivalent of a waterspout.The phenomenon caused roofs to fly off during a violent thunderstorm at 4pm yesterdayNew Straits Times reported that Nurul Fahana Shahidan was watching television while her one-year-old was sleeping when the roof of their house began to detach itself."It happened in the blink of an eye. Thank God I managed to grab my son and bring him to safety, before the ceiling collapsed and almost hit us," she said.According to New Straits Times, no casualties were reported.Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir paid the residents a visit and assured that the Kedah Zakat Board and the Social Welfare Department will send aid and assistance for those affected.