Rudy Giuliani has parted ways with his personal attorney after announcing that he does not plan to comply with congressional subpoenas.According to CNN, Giuliani split with his personal attorney Jon Sale on Tuesday and has been advised to seek out criminal defense by his associates.Giuliani's decision to part ways with Sale comes as he faces congressional subpoenas and the arrests of two of his colleagues who had been assisting him in his investigation into Hunter Biden.As for the congressional subpoenas, Giuliani told ABC News thatGiuliani was asked to turn over any documentation related to his efforts in Ukraine with a deadline of Tuesday evening.He has also been asked by Sen. Lindsey Graham to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee."Love Lindsey, but I am still a lawyer and I will have to deal with privilege," Giuliani told CNN . "Given the nature of his invitation about my concerns