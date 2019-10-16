© Civil Protection El Salvador



At least 4 people have died after severe weather and heavy rain caused flooding and landslides in El Salvador from 12 October, 2019.According to media reports,The heavy rain has also caused problems in the municipality of Ilopango, San Salvador department. Hundreds of people have evacuated and around 400 houses are threatened with collapse afterSevere weather also affected neighbouring Honduras from 07 October, prompting evacuations in Copán and Colón Departments. By 11 October,Further heavy rain is expected. On 15 October, the country's disaster authority COPECO declared a yellow alert in 7 of the 18 departments of Honduras, including La Paz, Intibucá, Lempira, Ocotepeque, Copán, Valle and Choluteca.COPECO cautioned communities living along the Ulúa River to be alert to the dangers of flooding from the river.