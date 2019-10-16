Heavy rain caused a landslide which left a 70 metre deep hole in the residential area of St Lucia, Ilopango, San Salvador department.
© Civil Protection El Salvador
At least 4 people have died after severe weather and heavy rain caused flooding and landslides in El Salvador from 12 October, 2019.

According to media reports, 3 people died in separate incidents after they were swept away by flood waters in the departments of Morazán, La Paz and La Unión. The fourth victim died as a result of wind damage in San Miguel.

The heavy rain has also caused problems in the municipality of Ilopango, San Salvador department. Hundreds of people have evacuated and around 400 houses are threatened with collapse after the rains caused a landslide which left a 70 metre deep hole in the residential area of St Lucia.


landslide
© Civil Protection El Salvador

Honduras

Severe weather also affected neighbouring Honduras from 07 October, prompting evacuations in Copán and Colón Departments. By 11 October, local media reported that 2 people had died as a result of heavy rains in the country.

Further heavy rain is expected. On 15 October, the country's disaster authority COPECO declared a yellow alert in 7 of the 18 departments of Honduras, including La Paz, Intibucá, Lempira, Ocotepeque, Copán, Valle and Choluteca.

COPECO cautioned communities living along the Ulúa River to be alert to the dangers of flooding from the river.