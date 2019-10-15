Inès Madani and Ornella Gilligmann received 30 and 25 years in prison, respectively, on Monday after a French court found them guilty of the September 4, 2016 plot to blow up Notre Dame which prosecutors claimed would have killed at least 60 people if it had been successful.
Comment: Madani is a Muslim name, but Gilligmann is almost certainly Jewish.
The pair packed Madani's father's car with seven gas cylinders, doused it with diesel fuel, and attempted to set it on fire with a lit cigarette.
Comment: That was never going to work.
Luckily for dozens of people sitting in a nearby bar, the improvised car-bomb did not detonate - diesel is not particularly flammable - and they ran away, though it did not take long for police to track them down. Giligmann was arrested two days later trying to flee the country with her family, while Madani was arrested with two other members of the terrorist cell as they carried out a knife attack on a police officer, planned with the help of the group's mentor.
The jihadi women were inspired and loosely guided by Rachid Kassim, an Islamic State (ISIS, formerly ISIL) terrorist who had released a guide for prospective jihadists on how to commit attacks that included the gas cylinder method. Madani and Gilligan joined a Telegram channel operated by Kassim and sent him videos pledging allegiance to ISIS, as well as a video claiming responsibility for the Notre Dame attack before it failed.
While the women admitted their complicity in the plot, each blamed the other for instigating the attack. Giligmann insisted she tried to sabotage the plot by using diesel instead of something more flammable. Madani only escaped a life sentence because of her relative youth, the prosecutor said - she was just 18 at the time of the attack, having been recruited herself by a prominent ISIS member she met online.
Comment: The two hapless 'terroristas' were clearly put up to it, presumably for the purpose of catching them and generating 'terror scare' stories for the media.
Given that Notre Dame was targeted in 2016 - however crudely - and was then subsequently destroyed in a fire at a time when other cathedrals in France were deliberately targeted by mystery arsonists, the obvious questions are:
Chief architect of Notre Dame: 'We installed new detection system in 2010, and completely rewired the cathedral, so the fire wasn't caused by electrical short-circuit'
Notre Dame Cathedral worker claims Paris' largest church was DELIBERATELY set on fire