Police say a man has died after he was attacked by two pit bulls in Modesto.The incident happened Monday morning along Village Road.Modesto police say officers responded to help with a medical call after a man was found in a home bleeding and not breathing. The 21-year-old man was soon pronounced dead by medics at the scene.Investigators believe the man was attacked by two pit bulls owned by the homeowner. Police say the 21-year-old man was visiting and stayed the night with the owner's permission, but exactly what led up to him being attacked by the pit bulls is unclear.Both dogs have been placed into quarantine.Detectives are treating the incident as a suspicious death, police say, and an autopsy is scheduled soon for the man.