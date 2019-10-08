The winners chosen are companies producing food that's high in calories and low in nutritional density - and that helps make Americans sick and fat, because it distorts what food is available at what price.

Food Subsidies in the United States

The Great Depression, the New Deal and Farm Subsidies

Where Do Farm Subsidies Go?

Over 6,000 farming companies and combines received more than $1 million federal aid in the years between 2008 and 2018.

This constituted a total of over $11 billion in this 10-year period.

18 different farming entities received over $10 million.

Over $626 million went to urban areas - i.e., places with over 250,000 residents and precisely zero farms.

The five most populated cities in America (New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston and Philadelphia) received a collective $18 million in farm subsidies. 25 percent of all subsidies went to someone receiving over $250,000 in subsidies.

The 150 most affluent zip codes in America received $5 million in subsidies in 2017 alone.

What's more, the government is still paying farmers to not farm.

12 members of Congress received as much as $637,059 in farm subsidies in 2017.

Earl Butz: Father of the Modern Food Subsidy System

The Emblem of USDA: The Food Pyramid

Corn Subsidies Are a Killer

Between the development of HFCS in 1970 and 1990, the consumption of HFCS skyrocketed by 1,000 percent.

Grain desserts (everything from cake to granola bars)

Bread

Chicken

Sodapop, energy drinks and sports drinks

Pizza

Alcohol

Pasta

Mexican food

Beef

Dairy-based desserts

The Coming Tax on Meat

Subsidies Cause Cancer