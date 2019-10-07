© Reuters / Eric Thayer

Attacking the Bidens, the Democrats and the "fake news" media in one powerful swipe, President Donald Trump has fired a volley of trademark Sunday tweets, calling Joe and Hunter Biden's involvement in Ukraine "inexcusable."Joe Biden has vehemently denied that any of the posts held by his son were in any way illegal, while also claiming they did not discuss his business in Ukraine while he served as the vice president. This did not convince Trump in the slightest."The Biden family was PAID OFF, pure and simple! The fake news must stop making excuses for something that is totally inexcusable. Sleepy Joe said he never spoke to the Ukrainian company, and then the picture came out where he was playing golf with the company boss and Hunter," he said in a separate tweet, before dismissing his likely 2020 election rival as "1% Joe Biden," and even advising him to "hang it up."Meanwhile, a second anonymous "whistleblower" emerged on Sunday with a supposedly damning account of Trump's Ukraine affair, and this time instead of hearsay he's rumored to have "first-hand knowledge" of the matter. Whether it provides actual material for launching the impeachment procedure the Democrats dream of, or if the 'Ukrainegate' flops like the infamous 'Russiagate' has, remains to be seen.