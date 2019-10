© Jovannig/ISTOCK/Getty Images Plus



Aimee Cunningham is the biomedical writer. She has a master's degree in science journalism from New York University.

Samples of placenta collected, after women in Belgium gave birth, revealed soot, or black carbon, embedded within the tissue on the side that faces the baby, researchers report online September 17 in Nature Communications.estimated based on emissions of black carbon near her home."There's no doubt that air pollution harms a developing baby," says Amy Kalkbrenner, an environmental epidemiologist at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee who was not involved in the new work. born prematurely or with low birth weight (SN: 5/13/15).These developmental problems have been tied toBut the new study, Kalkbrenner says, suggests thatThe study looked particularly at black carbon, a pollutant emitted in the burning of fossil fuels such as gasoline, diesel and coal. Researchers in Belgium at Hasselt University in Diepenbeek and Katholieke Universiteit Leuven usedThe technique involves using extremely fast laser bursts — each one-quadrillionth of a second — to excite electrons within the tissue, which then emits light."The black carbon particles truly stand out uniquely" from the rest of the tissue, says Bryan Spring, a biomedical physicist from Northeastern University in Boston who was not involved in the work.The researchers also looked atin the northeast of Belgium. More soot was found in the samples from 10 women who experienced higher pollution levels in their residential areas than the 10 who had lower levels.Kalkbrenner finds it reassuring "that they're getting an actual correlation where higher measures of the air pollution ... went along with higher measures of black carbon particles." The study suggests it might be possible to test for a person's exposure to pollution from tissue samples or even blood, she says. Currently, scientists primarily estimate pollution exposure based on where a person lives, which can leave out other sources such as those encountered at work.