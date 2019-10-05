Don't Panic! Lighten Up!
British citizens drawn to idea of chimpanzees running the country
Fri, 04 Oct 2019 01:38 UTC
The 4m wide artwork 'Devolved Parliament' was painted by the anonymous Bristol artist in 2009, and depicts the House of Commons full of chimpanzees deciding the direction of the country.
"It's a great painting, and obviously makes a satirical point about the nature of debate in our parliament", explained art critic Simon Williams, "and the reason it makes such a point is that it shows the contrast between the measured, contemplative depiction of the chimpanzees, which is of course at odds with the rowdy, aggressive, sneering behaviour that those of us who tune into the BBC Parliament channel are subjected to."
However, the painting has caused many British citizens to be drawn to the idea of literally having chimpanzees running the country.
Christopher James, a retired bonsai tree surgeon, told us, "Yes, they are famously known for flinging shit at each other all day long and screeching at the top of their lungs at one another, and that is exactly why I think the current members of parliament should lose their jobs to a few hundred chimpanzees.
"We should replace them with the thoughtful, reasoned, wise chimpanzees as depicted in the painting. What's the worse that could happen?
"Even if we end up with a few of the aggressive shit-flinging ones, they'll still be better parliamentarians than Mark Francois."
In appearance US imperialism is very powerful but in reality it is nothing to be afraid of; it is a paper tiger.
