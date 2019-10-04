Earth Changes
The Climate Inquisition
YouTube
Thu, 03 Oct 2019 11:30 UTC
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Math provides insight into the secrets of cells' feedback circuitry
- The Climate Inquisition
- Best of the Web: Iran is China's secret weapon for killing off the US dollar's global reserve status
- Vaping-related illnesses surge dramatically in 46 U.S. states
- Russia opposes new NATO-like military blocs in the world - Putin
- Popocatépetl (Mexico) volcano activity update - 2 explosions threw incandescent fragments onto the slopes
- 'It's starvation' Biologists in Alaska see a fifth year of significant seabird die-offs
- Namibia experiencing worst drought in 90 years, over 60,000 livestock perished
- Fresh clashes between police & protesters in Hong Kong - petrol bombs and live fire
- US Embassy issues statement 'supporting the democratic institutions of Peru'
- 'Pssst... Don't tell anyone, but we surely will': Putin trolls NBC reporter about whether Russia plans to meddle in 2020 US election
- Israel can't meme: The IDF's latest cringy Twitter gaffe
- Ignore the hype — this is not an impeachment inquiry
- List of countries resisting US pressure to ban Huawei's 5G equipment
- Fail! FBI seeks to recruit 'Russian spies' with awkward, inept Facebook ads
- Changing climate: Extreme fall start marked by unusual heat, snow and cold records in the US
- Hillary informed by staffer that she lost 2016 election
- Nuclear war between India and Pakistan could kill up to 125 million says report
- Russia eyes digital tax on Google and Facebook
- Trump says China should investigate Bidens, doubles down on Ukraine probe
- Best of the Web: Iran is China's secret weapon for killing off the US dollar's global reserve status
- Russia opposes new NATO-like military blocs in the world - Putin
- US Embassy issues statement 'supporting the democratic institutions of Peru'
- 'Pssst... Don't tell anyone, but we surely will': Putin trolls NBC reporter about whether Russia plans to meddle in 2020 US election
- Ignore the hype — this is not an impeachment inquiry
- List of countries resisting US pressure to ban Huawei's 5G equipment
- Fail! FBI seeks to recruit 'Russian spies' with awkward, inept Facebook ads
- Russia eyes digital tax on Google and Facebook
- Trump says China should investigate Bidens, doubles down on Ukraine probe
- Impeachment? Turn-about fair play. Trump can put Dems on trial in the Senate
- Putin: Give Trump credit for historic talks with Kim and cooling tensions in N. Korea
- NYT reveals 'whistleblower' consulted 'Shifty Shiff' before filing complaint. Trump triumphant.
- So long Irish backstop: Boris Johnson's final offer to the EU - 'take it or leave it'
- Afghanistan's national security advisor to Taliban: 'Join in peace' or we will win this fight
- Shifty Schiff denies conflict of interest on staffer's trip sponsored by think tank backed by Ukraine gas company Burisma
- Robert Service's pathetic fallacy — British warfighter's guide to targetting Vladimir Putin
- Red-state Democrats worry Trump impeachment drive will backfire (they should)
- Iran says it foiled assassination plot against elite Quds brigade commander Soleimani
- Best of the Web: Losers! Twitter censors Joe Biden meme Trump made go viral
- The tech giants are a conduit for - and facilitating - fascism
- Fresh clashes between police & protesters in Hong Kong - petrol bombs and live fire
- Israel can't meme: The IDF's latest cringy Twitter gaffe
- Nuclear war between India and Pakistan could kill up to 125 million says report
- Domingo resigns as LA Opera's general director, cancels appearances amid #MeToo shaming for unproven accusations
- Incident involving N. Korean poachers in Russian waters: Confrontations, falsehoods and rights
- 30 years later, billions of euros spent, Germany marks the fall of the wall. Did reunification fulfill promises?
- NRA declares victory in legal battle against San Francisco's attempt to block business relations with gun rights organization
- Poland: Swastika and anti-Semitic slur painted on wall of former Krakow Ghetto
- Snowden rips into MSM & US politicians for hypocrisy in 'supporting whistleblowers'
- Paris: Officer stabs four of his fellow policemen to death
- 'Lawful and reasonable': Hong Kong police defend cop who shot live rounds at teenage protesters
- Attacker walks into Paris police HQ and stabs 4 to death
- Police and protesters clash in Iraq, as rallies against corruption & unemployment spread nationwide
- Dutch farmers stage tractor protest as politicians label them climate change problem
- Federal grand jury indicts Ed Buck in 2 overdose deaths at his West Hollywood home
- 'Jaw-dropping' double-standards: Russian world champ Lasitskene hits out after US star Coleman allowed to compete even after missed doping tests
- Vatican police raid top offices in financial investigation of major irregularities
- Baghdad: Clashes between protesters and police erupt - water cannons, tear gas and gunshots, several people injured
- All Florida law enforcement and elected officials are now expected to cooperate with ICE
- Judges overturn ruling: Now 4M UK iPhone users can sue Google
- The Nabataeans: Work begins on uncovering mystery civilization in Saudi Arabia
- New evidence sheds light on Younger Dryas impact hypothesis
- Bones from rare Mesolithic cave burial rediscovered in England
- Dishing the dirt on Denisova cave: A refuge for hominins and a home to bears, wolves and hyenas
- The earliest evidence for spears in Europe
- 420,000 years ago archaic humans collected swan feathers in Qesem Cave, Israel
- Körtik Tepe - Older than Göbekli Tepe?
- Wemyss: The Scottish caves housing mysterious carvings from the Bronze Age to the Picts
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Origins of the Power Elite: Inequality and "The 1%"
- The temple of Queen Amastris possibly found at Black Sea coastal town
- Pictish human remains found in Highlands may be of high status woman
- Mysterious megastructures unearthed in Ukraine
- Time to axe the Anglo-Saxons? Rethinking the 'migration period'
- Study suggest prehistoric babies were weaned using animal milk
- How genetics is helping reveal Jewish history
- Traces of early humans found in Southern Iran
- Declassified: President Jimmy Carter knew of Israeli nuclear test, but turned a blind eye
- SOTT Focus: Puritans Gone Wild! The Hidden Yankee History of Woke SJWs
- WWII, again - dismantling mainstream propaganda on the Molotov-Ribbentrop pact
- The bizarre social history of beds
- Math provides insight into the secrets of cells' feedback circuitry
- Gene edit gone terribly wrong in Brazil, but hey, let's do it again!
- Darwin Devolves — Evidence Keeps Rolling In
- Beyond Einstein: Physicists solve mystery surrounding photon momentum
- Right of reply: Our response to Jerry Coyne on his (non)defense of Neo-Darwinism
- Super soldiers? DARPA pushes for using gene editing on American troops
- 'First responders': Researchers find a new code in disordered proteins, pointing to intelligent design
- Alien probes spying on Earth? Scientist warns of possible 'lurkers' in our solar system
- C/2019 Q4: ANOTHER interstellar object to pass through our solar system
- NASA scientist: World not prepared for when we find life on Mars
- Radiation levels in Seoul similar to Tokyo - Japanese embassy publishes data following concerns from South Korea
- Japanese researchers have developed artificial blood for patients of any blood type
- Artificial skin developed by scientist to enhance virtual reality
- Where do black holes lead and if you enter one, where do you go?
- Battle of the obvious: The mathematicians with the chutzpah to argue that math really exists
- What could go wrong?! Physicists are creating lasers that would be powerful enough to rip holes in the fabric of reality
- Unexpected observation: Scientists watch a black hole shredding a star
- Pure hubris: NASA investing in 'planetary defense' to detect, deflect city-killing asteroids
- Hunting asteroids: NASA's Planetary Defense budget grew 4000% in 10 years
- Extremophile worm discovered that has 'three sexes'
- The Climate Inquisition
- Popocatépetl (Mexico) volcano activity update - 2 explosions threw incandescent fragments onto the slopes
- 'It's starvation' Biologists in Alaska see a fifth year of significant seabird die-offs
- Namibia experiencing worst drought in 90 years, over 60,000 livestock perished
- Changing climate: Extreme fall start marked by unusual heat, snow and cold records in the US
- SOTT Focus: How I Walked Away From Global Warming Hysteria
- At least 9 killed as Typhoon Mitag lashes South Korea
- Plasma? Mysterious 'fireball' that crashed in Chile was NOT meteor say scientists
- Ice Age Farmer Report: The US has no grain reserves - Feed/seed shortages
- Hurricane Lorenzo: Storm 'possibly strongest in 20 years' rips through the Azores
- 2019 was one of the coolest years on record in the US
- Popocatepetl volcano in Mexico lights up the night sky
- Lightning strike kills 3 family members in northern Ethiopia
- 7 days of Tropical Storm Narda leaves a trail of damage on Pacific coast of Mexico, killing at least 2
- Earthquake swarms impact Texas, Oklahoma, San Francisco and New Madrid fault zone
- Man attacked by black bear 3 times in northwestern Ontario
- Woman gored by bison at same Utah park where date had been attacked months ago
- Large eruption at Shiveluch volcano in Russia - ash to 30,000 ft and pyroclastic flow
- Volcano erupts in Costa Rica, prompting park closure
- Residents flee after volcanic eruption in Papua New Guinea
- Meteor fireball seen soaring over São Paulo, Brazil
- Bright flash from meteor fireball captured on home surveillance camera in Denham Springs, Louisiana
- Daytime fireball meteor explodes over Queensland emitting a deafening sonic boom
- Stunning meteor fireball filmed exploding over the Mediterranean Sea
- Bright meteor fireball flies over the north of Spain
- Meteor fireball widely reported over northern Germany
- Meteor fireball caught on camera flying across southern Victoria, Australia
- Flashback Best of the Web: NASA chief: Risk of asteroid impact not being taken seriously, international cooperation needed to meet cosmic threat
- In two days, meteor fireballs were reported in the northeast US
- Meteor fireball brightens skies over southern California
- Night sky illuminated by huge meteor fireball over London, England
- 'Fireball' meteor lights up skies over Tasmania and Victoria
- Mysterious boom causes panic in Davidson, North Carolina
- Mysterious 'loud bang' heard in northern Scotland
- Striking photo captures moment meteor fireball flies over Sunderland, England
- Stunning meteor fireball captured in central Idaho sky
- Meteor fireball seen flying through the night sky in Parana, Brazil
- Meteor fireball streaks across the North Carolina sky
- Double feature: Not one but TWO asteroids set to fly by Earth this weekend
- Big bright meteor fireball spotted in the Netherlands
- Vaping-related illnesses surge dramatically in 46 U.S. states
- Tsunami linked to spread of deadly fungal disease C. gattii - study
- 'Eat less red meat', scientists said. Now some believe that was bad advice
- Time to stop the war on meat! Livestock production can be good for the environment
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health #32 - ITN - Fast Food Makes You Blind | Woman Cries Crystals | 5G Rebellion
- Makers of Zantac stopping distribution due to cancer concerns
- Most young children shouldn't consume plant-based 'milk', health guidelines say
- Shapeshifting: Cause of antibiotic resistance identified
- The Arnold's new documentary says meat will kill you. Here's why it's wrong
- Small trial reverses a year of Alzheimer's cognitive decline in two months using EM waves
- Good for what ails you: Green tea offers simple solution to fighting antibiotic resistance, study finds
- Short sleeper syndrome
- Parents shocked as UK schools teach 6-10yo kids to touch their 'private parts' in beds & showers
- Dr. Gary Null: Communications Decency Act Immunity Letter
- Robert F. Kennedy Jr: The government is covering up vaccine deaths
- Ancient viruses could help kill cancers
- New York bans unvaccinated children from public schools
- Teen's bizarre sudden-onset schizophrenia & hallucinations caused by something millions of us own
- Woman who cries crystals instead of tears baffles doctors
- Why the Swiss are rebelling against 5G rollout
- People with anxiety may strategically choose worrying over relaxing
- Cleansing of the brain affected by breathing
- SOTT Focus: Darwinism Is Dead, Now What? Towards A Rational Spirituality
- Study prompts call for routine memory testing of teenagers
- Confirmation bias: People will accept anything as true if it confirms their beliefs
- When false claims are repeated, we start to believe they are true - but behaving like a fact-checker can help
- New clues in understanding near-death experiences
- The importance of searching and testing ourselves for truth
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Meaning of the World's Mythologies
- Genetic markers found that link to being left-handed
- Why transhumanists' search for earthly immortality is misguided
- Kill your inner John Bolton
- Is psychology building a house of cards?
- Human perception of colour doesn't rely entirely on language
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: T.C. Lethbridge And The Psi-Science Of The Pendulum
- Snorting powdered toad secretions just once is linked to feeling happier for a month
- The humans are waking up (maybe)
- Similar brains but mouse studies don't always tell the right story
- DNA intelligence tests ignore reasons why kids succeed
- The ancient Roman cure for panic attacks
- Strange black 'smoke ring' appears above Moscow region
- ISS live feed captures 'triangular US Space Force ship' hovering over Earth
- US Navy confirms videos of real UFOs were never cleared for release to the public
- A Taos Close Encounter of the Hunters and Aliens Kind
- UFO seen grazing past Popocatepetl volcano in Mexico
- "Missing 411: The Hunted": David Paulides discusses bizarre disappearances of hunters
- Oregon cattle killings, mutilations alarm ranchers
- Missing 411? Massive 20-agency search for missing firefighters during fishing trip called off
- Fact or fiction? One theory 'remains plausible' in Loch Ness monster search
- Are recent UFO announcements part of the military's 'soft disclosure' strategy?
- Best of the Web: What, AGAIN?! 'Looping' fireball seen in the sky over Northampton, UK
- 'Experienced' hiker goes missing in Northern California mountains, search begins - Update
- SOTT Focus: Missing European Teenager Found Dead in Malaysian Jungle Under Mysterious Circumstances - Another Missing 411 Case?
- David Paulides: 'People are vanishing in urban areas'
- Could light and noise from Earth attract aliens?
- Congressman Mark Walker Wants To Know if Elizondo's UFO Debris Claim is True
- Another snake-like UFO spotted as mystery object 'emits energy beam' over Washington
- Plane passengers stunned as 'UFO splits into six pieces and vanishes in mid-air'
- Video shows mysterious lights in sky over Tucson, Arizona
- Navy source reveals that UFO sightings were 'daily occurrence' across multiple squadrons in 2014-15
- Hillary informed by staffer that she lost 2016 election
- Rosie O'Donnell deletes her Twitter poll showing 58 percent say 'hell no' to impeachment
- Avoiding red meat may lead to longer, more miserable life says new study
- DEATH METAL version of Greta Thunberg's UN speech online scores over 1.7 mn views
- Trump has not launched enough drone strikes to qualify for Nobel Peace Prize says committee
- Marionette strings clearly visible during Greta Thunberg UN testimony
- Just in time for Oktoberfest: German court rules hangovers are officially an 'illness'
- Russian aggression... in a galaxy far away? NATO maritime experts sought to secure mysterious 'Sea of Asimov'
- Nigerian prince revealed to be the source by New York Times for Kavanaugh allegations
- Sitting on a gold mine? Thieves steal £1mn toilet from UK palace
- No joke: London aquarium helps gay penguins get woke... they now have genderless chick
- The Raging Dumpster Fires of America ask people to stop comparing them to politicians
- Jonathan Pie: The Tory Purge!
- Biden says he was at Mount Doom 3,000 years ago when Isildur took the Ring and the strength of men failed
- Epic trolling: 'Error' page on Trump's website shows Hillary Clinton as President
- In the doghouse: Canine car crash culprit caught behind the wheel
- Ocasio-Cortez proposes counting white people's ballots as three-fifths of a vote
- Strip down, saddle up: Naked bikers hit Philadelphia streets
- Reality under fire for not clearly distinguishing itself from satire
- Tom Cruise 2020 - Run Tom Run (Presidential Campaign Announcement)
Quote of the Day
In appearance US imperialism is very powerful but in reality it is nothing to be afraid of; it is a paper tiger.
Recent Comments
I would say that we have definitely contributed to the pollution of our Earth, skies & oceans. What I do not agree with is the way the elites...
Or it's a fukushima bloom, and an infection in the world's body politic that seals the mouths of the criminals that created this mess. 'A hell of...
Yeah, so ? Most likely there will never be a nuclear war between India and Pakistan.
It just shows that stupid people are not confined to the USA. After a century of rule by Britain, Hong Kong is bursting at the seams with...
Probably not. Sometime ago I had a conversation with a Russian female doctor who stayed in Germany for a while. She was telling me that Germans...