A lightning strike in Ethiopia's Amhara regional state located in the northern part of the country has killed a family of three, an Ethiopian official said on Wednesday.Dejen Wodage, Chief Police Inspector of Waghimera zone in Amhara regional state, said a lightning strike on a residential house on Monday evening left a father and his two children dead, reported state media outlet Ethiopia News Agency.Wodage said a four-year-old child who was badly injured in the lightning strike is currently being treated in a nearby medical facility.Ethiopia is in the midst of a rainy season which started in July and is expected to last until early October, which occasionally causes landslides and lightning strikes in some parts of the east African country.