Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the US has already initiated a cyberwar against Iran."There is a cyber-war going on.Zarif said in an interview with NBC, which will air in full on Sunday"There is a cyber-war and Iran is engaged in that cyberwar," he added.The Washington Post reportedAsked whether Iran was attempting to interfere with the 2020 US presidential election, Zarif said the Islamic Republic doesn't have a preference in the race."We don't have a preference in your election to intervene in that election," he said. "We don't interfere in the internal affairs of another country".Iran's foreign minister was in New York for the 74th annual session of the UN General Assembly.