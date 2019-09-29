Fireball over N. Spain
© YouTube/Meteors
On September 27, 2019, the SMART projected recorded a bright meteor as it flew over the provinces of Segovia, Valladolid and Zamora, Spain:
This fireball flew over the provinces of Segovia, Valladolid and Zamora on the night of September 27, at 22:40 local time.

A rock from an asteroid at a speed of about 111 thousand kilometers per hour came into the earth's atmosphere. The ball of fire advanced westward to end south of the province of Zamora.