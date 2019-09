© Catriona Ross

'Space junk'

A meteor has been caught on camera flying across regional Victoria.Catriona Ross was sitting with her family around a bonfire in Koroit, near Warrnambool, when her son Lachlan noticed the meteor."I already had my camera open on my phone because I was taking photos of the bonfire so I zoomed it around," Ross told 7NEWS.com.au "It was amazing... it was quite clear," Ross said. "The unusual thing was that it was right on sunset.""(It) skipped along the earth's upper atmosphere and leaving a train (sic) in its wake," the society said on its Facebook page."It was slowish because it came in roughly from the west meaning that it had to catch up to the earth's speed."It would have burnt up completely and not hit the ground."