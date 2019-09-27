134 dead whales emerge in a mass stranding in Cape Verde

A group of melon-headed whales died in a mass stranding on Cape Verde's Boa Vista island, Thursday, September 26.

The rescue teams counted 134 dead whales on Wednesday and autopsies are being carried out to try to determine the cause of death, according to local reporter Elsa Vieira.

Many factors could contribute to such whale and dolphin strandings, including sickness, navigational error, geographical features, a rapidly falling tide, being chased by a predator or extreme weather.


Source: Reuters