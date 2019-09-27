Earth Changes
Mass stranding of 134 melon-headed whales on Cape Verde's Boa Vista island
VOA News
Thu, 26 Sep 2019 09:38 UTC
The rescue teams counted 134 dead whales on Wednesday and autopsies are being carried out to try to determine the cause of death, according to local reporter Elsa Vieira.
Many factors could contribute to such whale and dolphin strandings, including sickness, navigational error, geographical features, a rapidly falling tide, being chased by a predator or extreme weather.
Source: Reuters
Quote of the Day
"Outraged by the president's strong stand against the steel industry, [media tycoon] Henry Luce invoked the fate of Julius Caesar in a harsh editorial in Fortune, warning JFK that he should 'beware the Ides of March'."
~ From 'The Devil's Chessboard: Allen Dulles, the CIA, and the Rise of America's Secret Government'
Recent Comments
"White Male Omnipotence" - level the playing, see where it goes. Shalom
Every time the MSM reports anything it seems to be an attempt to deflect attention from the real criminals. A group of people is making a great...
" Is his plan an existential threat to the wealthy or mere election bluster? " Wait....this is a trick question, right?
This will definitely boost research and sales of hand held emp weapons. Great investment opportunity!
It's a given that we are entering a cooling period, but for how long and harsh remains to be seen. From what i've read so far the science is...