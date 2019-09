"Rudy very much knows what's happening and he is a very capable guy," Trump said. "If you could speak to him that would be great. The former ambassador from the United States, the woman was bad news and the people she was dealing with in the Ukraine were bad news so I just want to let you know that the other thing, there's a lot of talk about Biden's son and that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the Attorney General would be great. Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you can look into it...It sounds horrible to me."

"I would like you to do us a favor though because our country has been through a lot and Ukraine knows a lot about it," he said. "I would like you to find out what happened with this whole situation with Ukraine, they say Crowdstrike...The server, they say Ukraine has it. There are a lot of things that went on, the whole situation..I think you are surrounding yourself with some of the same people. I would like to have the Attorney General call you or your people and I would like you to get to the bottom of it. As you say yesterday, that whole nonesense ended with a very poor performance by a man named Robert Mueller, an incompetent performance, but they say a lot of it started with Ukraine. Whatever you can do, it's very important that you do it if that's possible."

The White House released the official transcript of a call between President Donald Trump and the Ukrainian president Wednesday, and while Trump did ask Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to look into former Vice President Joe BidenIn fact, Trump spoke highly of the U.S. relationship with Ukraine, while chiding Europe's lack of support for the independent nation. Trump's full transcript with Zelensky also reveals that the president is seeking more information from Ukraine with regards to the role of Russian or Ukrainian persons involved in the hacking of the Democratic National Committee's server.It is apparent from the conversation that Trump had with Zelensky that he is still seeking information on the origins of the hacking of the DNC and has always vehemently denounced the now debunked Democrat theory that his campaign conspired with Russia.As for Biden, Trump asked Zelensky if he would speak with his personal attorney Rudy Guilliani and Attorney General William Barr with regard to Biden and Hunter Biden. Biden's son role on the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings, which he joined as a paid board member in 2014, has come under enormous scrutiny.During the time, in Vice President Biden was charged with handling Ukraine and his son's firm Rosemont Seneca Partners LLC, "received regular transfers into one of its accounts — usually more than $166,000 a month — from Burisma from spring 2014 through fall 2015, during a period when Vice President Biden was the main U.S. official dealing with Ukraine and its tense relations with Russia," according to an investigation by John Solomon at The Hill. According to Solomon "the general prosecutor's official file for the Burisma probe — shared with me by senior Ukrainian officials — shows prosecutors identified Hunter Biden, business partner Devon Archer and their firm, Rosemont Seneca, as potential recipients of money."Biden has stated that the urging of Shokin's dismissal was based on corruption concerns and did not relate to his son.Democrats have accused Trump of pressuring Ukraine to investigate Biden, his political opponent and stated that Trump's decision earlier before the call to withhold $400 million in aid from Ukraine was being used as a lure for an investigation.Instead, Zelensky appears to have promised Trump that the new Ukrainian prosecutor would be investigating the Ukrainian company Burisma holdings.Trump asked Zelensky:He also asked Zelensky to look into the Russian hacking incident into the U.S. Democratic National Committee prior to the 2016 U.S. election.Click here to read full unredacted version of transcript