© ISS / NASA



The "triangular craft" recorded by the International Space Station live feed "hovering" over Earth has lead viewers to believe it is a US Space Force shipA "triangular craft" recorded by the International Space Station live feed "hovering" over Earth has lead viewers to ask if its a US Space Force ship.And a newly emerged clip has conspiracists believing the force may have already been implemented.YouTube conspiracist MrMBB333 uploaded the video over the weekend showing the unidentified craft hovering near to the ISS cameras.He said after analysing the object and modifying the contrast he was left surprised at his findings.The bizarre object wasIn the clip, the conspiracist said: "This is not a reflection, in fact, this object over here as you'll see reflects light itself."It seems to be some sort of large triangular craft.""You'll see when I zoom in and put it in slow motion, you're going to see light reflecting off it and it glistens," he added."It's teetering back and forth from left to right."MrMBB333 captioned the clip: "Huge craft spotted hovering about Earth on ISS Live feed."The real McCoy!"Some 107,000 people have since viewed the clip.One person bizarrely: "We are having soft disclosure."They are letting us see more each day."A second asked: "Could this be a ship from the US Space Force?"While a third joked: "The aliens were trying to get to the Area 51 party."