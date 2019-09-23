Russia's policy has become a concern for Western countries, as the position and decisions of Moscow started to often go against the opinion and notion of the West about world politics.This happened in the situation with the IMF, when Russia decided to use "surplus" money from the National Wealth Fund of Russia in order to maintain and develop the economy, but the International Monetary Fund forbids to use this money inside the country.The National Wealth Fund of Russia is a reserve fund of the state that is formed at the expense of the oil and gas sector, the additional income of the federal budget, etc. It is something like a "safety cushion" for the Russian economy in the event of a crisis.As of September 1st 2019 the fortune of the fund is estimated to be at $122.88 billion, which is approximately 7.2% of GDP.