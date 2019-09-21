© Steve Griffin



© Steve Griffin

Fresh snow covered Alta in Little Cottonwood Canyon on Friday.According to KSL meteorologist Grant Wayman, the storm that brought widespread rain to the Salt Lake Valley is expected to dump 1 to 3 inches of snow at high elevations.The sun is expected to show itself Saturday, with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures are then expected to climb into the mid-70s Sunday and well into the workweek.