"Vague procedures for caring for injured parties in scenes suspected as scenes of a terrorist attack allow for situations in which injured parties suspected as perpetrators do not receive care. Physicians cannot act as judge and jury. Physicians and other medical staff must treat all injured parties according to triage principles."

"The failure to administer first aid - especially intentional failure - violates the prohibition on torture and other cruel, inhuman and degrading punishment. As such, failure to provide medical aid should be investigated as a criminal offense."

A Palestinian family in the Jerusalem-area village of al-Eizariya has been unable to bury their 14-year-old son, who was killed by Israeli police last month.Nassim Abu Rumi's family has petitioned Israel's high court to order the release of his body, which will be reportedly transferred on Friday . Israel will also be transferring the remains of Omar Younis, who died in an Israeli hospital in April after being shot by occupation forces at a West Bank checkpoint.This month, following a petition by several families whose relatives' remains are being held by Israel, the country's highest court rubber-stamped its approval of the policy.as The Times of Israel reported In December 2017, the court stated that Israel has no legal authority to hold bodies "until consent to certain funeral arrangements is given" by a slain Palestinian's family.Israel "cannot hold on to corpses for the purposes of negotiations at a time when there is no specific and explicit law that allows it to do so," the judges stated at the time.The following year, Israel's parliament, the Knesset, passed a law The law authorizes police commanders to withhold a body if it is determined the slain person's funeral "could be used to carry out an attack or provide a platform for praising terrorism," according to The Times of Israel.Public security minister Gilad Erdan, who oversees Israel's police, said at the time of the law's passing that "The government doesn't want to hold on to these bodies.We have no need for them."Human rights groups refute the high court's claim that withholding Palestinian bodies is permissible under international humanitarian law, which governs armed conflict.Adalah, a group that advocates for the rights of Palestinians in Israel, said The rights group added that the court ruling is the first anywhere in the world permitting state authorities to hold bodies so that they may be used as bargaining chips."The practice of withholding bodies amounts to a policy of collective punishment," which is prohibited under international law, the Palestinian human rights group Al-Haq stated . The withholding of bodies is also "contrary to the prohibition on torture and inhuman or degrading treatment," Al-Haq added. Video shows that Nassim Abu Rumi was killed moments after he and another Palestinian child, holding kitchen knives, lunged at Israeli police officers in Jerusalem's Old City on 15 August.The other boy was seriously injured and has been charged with attempted murder. A Palestinian bystander was injured during the incident, andA human rights group is demanding an investigation by Israel's health ministry intoeven though a police physician was at the scene. Yaqoub Abu al-Qiyan was shot by police during what they thought was an attempted car-ramming attack during a raid on Umm al-Hiran, a Bedouin village in southern Israel that is not recognized by the state. Analysis published by the UK-based research group Forensic Architecture indicates thatincluding Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu,Forensic Architecture's findings indicate that Abu al-Qiyan, a Palestinian citizen of Israel, was driving slowly and his vehicle only accelerated after he was shot at by police, suggesting he had lost control of his car.A recently concluded internal police probe cleared the police physician of negligence.Human rights groups say that the failure of the police physician to administer first-aid to Abu al-Qiyan "is not a localized failure, but a systemic problem."stated:In its investigation of a pattern of unlawful killings of Palestinians by Israeli forces,Eyewitnesses said thatThe Palestine Red Crescent Society said that