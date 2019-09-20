two-headed viper
A rare two-headed snake was caught on camera crawling through rocky terrain in western India.

The viper was filmed on September 19 in Aadharwadi area of Kalyan city in Maharashtra's Thane district.

A man was seen picking up the small reptile from the rocky terrain and placing it on a leaf.

Once on the leaf, the snake coiled up, and was later transferred to a glass box by Forest Department handlers with a hook.