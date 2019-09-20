© Peter Morning / Mammoth Mountain Resort



By noon it was mostly gone, although it served as a reminder that the Eastern Sierra ski season is only seven weeks away.Lows on Thursday night were forecast for the mid-20s, another sign that as fall begins on Monday, winter in the Sierra will be close behind. Mammoth Mountain lifts will begin to spin Nov. 9, likely with mostly machine-produced snow, courtesy of the cooler nights.Highs on Thursday in Mammoth Lakes were in the 50s, and the weekend was expected to warm to the mid-60s. The bike park season at Mammoth Mountain Resort runs through Sunday. On Saturday, the resort will hold its season-ending appreciation day, with giveaways, music and discounts on food and drink.