Families in a Davidson community are frightened after hearing a mysterious loud boom on Monday. The Davidson Police Department is investigating."So I was putting her down for a nap andJacqueline Hawtin said. "I was scared."This is normally a quiet neighborhood, but a loud mysterious boom sent people into a panic."I called my husband," Hawtin said. "I called my neighbor."Hawtin hurried out the door with her young daughter, Harley."I looked over here to make sure no one hit the garage or anything," Hawtin said.There was nothing there.Last February, a boom in Gaston County caught on camera sent social media into a frenzy."Just imagine a large amount of air hitting you in the chest," Danny Cloninger said.The woman who posted it publicly apologized saying, "it was only for pure fun and not to scare anyone."In Davidson, some are still not sure what they heard.