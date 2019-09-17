© Ebrahim Noroozi/AP



Two Taliban attacks have killed at least 48 people and wounded dozens more in Afghanistan, 11 days before the country is set to hold a presidential election the militant group has vowed to disrupt.on September 17, but Ghani was unhurt, officials say.Later that day,according to the Interior Ministry.which has threatened to step up attacks to discourage people from voting in the September 28 presidential election, where Ghani is seeking a second five-year term.the capital of Parwan Province, north of Kabul, when the first attack occurred. Abdul Wasy Gulbahari, the provincial deputy police chief, told RFE/RL the explosion occurred outside the Ghani campaign gathering at the Police Educational Center.Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi saidAbdul Qasim Sangin, head of the provincial hospital, told RFE/RL that"Ambulances are still operating, and the number of casualties may rise," Sangin said."The president is unharmed," an aide said.The Interior Ministry said thatit also said. An Afghan official saidSecurity at election rallies across the country has been tight following threats by the Taliban to attack meetings and polling stations.Peace talks between the United States and the Taliban meant to reach a deal on the withdrawal of thousands of U.S. troops collapsed last week. The talks did not include the Afghan government.