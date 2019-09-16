© REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Russia is considering moving part of its state-of-the-art air defense system's production to India, the head of Russian state-run corporation Rostec said. India is set to procure five S-400s batteries within a $5.4bn deal.He told Russian broadcaster RBK that discussions are underway on "the localization [of S-400 production] with India as well.""We have developed the BrahMos missiles together with them [India], on their territory, together with their scientists," Chemezov said.India inked a $5.4bn deal with Russia to purchase five batteries of S-400 air defense systems in October after lengthy negotiations that saw Washington attempt to pressure New Delhi into canceling the contract. However, New Delhi - much like Ankara, another recipient of the S-400 complexes - did not cave in, sending an advance payment to Russia in late August.