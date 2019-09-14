© Raime Fronstin/NPS



Ice seal strandings have dramatically increased in the Bering and Chukchi seas over the last two years, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Thursday.By mid-June this summer, communities along Alaska's western coast were noticing scores of dead ice seals.NOAA defines a stranding as when seals "are found dead on land or in the water, or are in need of medical attention."A team of investigators - including veterinarians, biologists and ice seal experts - have not yet determined what has led to the strandings,"We know the past two summers have been warmer than usual, and there has been a decreased amount of sea ice," said Julie Speegle, a public affairs officer with NOAA. Warm weather can also lead to harmful algal blooms, she said, and virus or bacterial infections have also not been ruled out.Mass ice seal deaths occurred in 2011 to 2016. Officials determined the seals were having an abnormal molt, but were unable to identify a definitive cause for the abnormality.