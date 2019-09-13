A colleague managed to escape while the casualty had his body cut in half.A fisherman was yesterday killed by a hippo in Lake Naivasha, bringing to 11, the number of those killed in similar manner this year.Fishermen and stakeholders near the lake have expressed concerns over the rising number hippos, noting it was time their population was reduced.In the latest case, the fisherman was in the company of a colleague in the lake when the lone animal attacked them.During the incident near Karagita beach, the colleague managed to escape while the casualty had his body cut in half.According to Lake Naivasha Boat Owners Association's David Kilo, youths from the nearby slums had embarked on fishing without boats and were prone to attacks by the animals.Friends of Lake Naivasha chairman Francis Muthui called on Kenya Wildlife Service to cull the animals.Muthui said several parts of the lake had been invaded by the animals adding that it was becoming difficult even for tourists to visit the lake."We have seen relocation being done for buffalos and zebras and the same should be done to hippos in this lake since they are increasing by the day," he said.Meanwhile, a man said to have been drunk drowned in a water pan as he was heading home near Karima trading centre in the lakeside town.A resident James Kinyanjui said the man missed the normal entrance to his home and on the way back fell and drowned. His body was found early morning by relatives."He was drinking with friends when he left for home and it's unfortunate that we have lost him in his prime age," he said.Naivasha OCPD Samuel Waweru confirmed both incidents adding that the bodies had been collected and taken to the local hospital mortuary."We want to urge the fishermen to exercise caution while doing their activities in the lake as the animals are dangerous and can attack at any given time," he said.