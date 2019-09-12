'It's a bold idea'

President Donald Trump on Wednesday continued his verbal assault on the Federal Reserve, which he blames for slowing the economy, tweeting that the central bank should cut interest rates to zero or even set negative interest rates. The president also called Fed officials "boneheads" in the tweet.A Fed spokesman declined comment on the latest Trump salvos.The president also made a new suggestion not seen in some of his past attacks on the Fed, saying that the country should refinance its debt load. The U.S. has $22.5 trillion in debt, $16.7 trillion of which is held by the public.That debt load has grown $2.6 trillion, or 13% under Trump, due in part to the 2017 tax cut that the president shepherded through Congress. Taxpayers have shelled out $538.6 billion in interest costs in the 2019 fiscal year, easily a record.On Trump's push for zero or negative rates, Zandi said he doesn't see much benefit."The question you have to ask yourself is, if we go down to zero and we actually experienced a recession, then what?" he said.It's unclear how the refinancing idea would work. The Treasury Department likely would have to be involved, and there have been calls recently to issue longer-term debt, such as a 50- or 100-year Treasury."From a theoretical standpoint, obviously it would be wonderful for the United States government over a period of years if it were to lengthen the maturities on debt that would have rates below 1%," said banking analyst Dick Bove at Odeon Capital Group. "It would certainly be beneficial to the United States government. Whether it would be beneficial to the United States economy is an open question."While central bank officials have said they would expect rates to go close to zero in the event of another recession, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said Friday that he does not see a downturn on the horizon.Trump had made a suggestion during the 2016 presidential campaign that would have involved renegotiating the debt. That idea then was widely dismissed as a move the actually could drive Treasury yields higher, jeopardize the nation's standing among its creditors and pose a threat to the U.S. dollar as the world's reserve currency.During a CNBC interview in May 2016, Trump said that if the economy turned south, he would try to get creditors to accept partial payment on U.S. debt."I would borrow, knowing that if the economy crashed, you could make a deal," he said then.His idea was that the U.S. would pay less than face value on the Treasury debt it issues to cover the burgeoning budget deficit. However, doing so would only increase the costs of issuing the debt as creditors would demand higher interest payments.