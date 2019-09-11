least 50cm at resorts in Austria, Italy and Switzerland.

The Stubai glacier in Austria's Tirol region will open this Friday, 13th September, after a 55cm (22 inch) snowfall over the weekend. Solden say they will also open their glacier skiing this Friday.Only four glacier areas are currently open in the Alps, Hintertux in Austria (pictured below), Passo Stelvio in Italy and Saas Fee and Zermatt in Switzerland. All report great conditions now the skies have cleared after the fresh snowfall.The Galdhopiggen glacier in Norway, which should be open all summer but closed in July due to high temperatures,After the Stubai and Solden open on Friday, Italy's Val Senales is scheduled to open the next day on Saturday with other glaciers expected to open over the next few weeks. Tignes is expected to kick off the french 2019-20 season on the 28th of September in just over a fortnight.