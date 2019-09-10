snow
Thanks to cold temperatures and over a foot of snowfall, Norway's Juvass ski resort will be opening a week early on Saturday, September 14th. Take a look below for a rough Facebook translation of the below post:
" Gladmelding! Due to cold temperature and good weather we get opened Saturday 14. September well a week before planned. We still have a lot of work with snow tablecloths but have received good help from breførerene at juvasshytta. Pictures are from writing moment. There are 40 cm nysnø on the glacier."