Farm owner Nornn Vanny lost more than 700 pigs due to flash floods in Preah Vihear province’s Tbeng Meanchey district on Monday

The flood situation in Cambodia has worsened since rivers levels began to rise in early September. Flooding has now affected 11 provinces and displaced thousands. Further heavy rain is expected over the coming days.

Quoting the country's National Committee for Disaster Management (NCDM), the Phnom Penh Post said that 7 people have died in the recent floods, which have displaced 6,893 families and inundated thousands of homes. Flooding has also caused severe damage to crops and livestock.

Steung Treng, Kratie, Kampong Cham, Preah Vihear and Tbong Khmum are thought to be among the worst affected areas.


Cambodia's Transport Ministry said that floods have damaged roads in 11 provinces; Mondulkiri, Ratanakiri, Kratie, Steung Treng, Preah Vihear, Kampong Chhnang, Tboung Khmum, Kampong Speu, Kampot, Kep and Koh Kong.

The Mekong is at or above alarm level at Kampong Cham, Kratié, Steung Treng and Koh Kehl in Kandal Province, about 35 km (20 miles) south of the capital Phnom Penh. National Flood Forecasting Center(NFFC) also reported flooding in areas around Tonlé Sap lake.