meteor
On the evening of September 9, a fireball was seen in the sky over Rīga. The object was identified as a bolide - an extremely bright meteor - by the StarSpace observatorija astronomy page.

It was caught on one of the LTV webcams in the Latvian Television building.

StarSpace observatorija noticed a fireball burning in the Rīga sky, seen for about 5 to 6 seconds and burning out mutely with a blue-green flame and a long tail.