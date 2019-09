© AP/Kin Cheung



Gold Hoarding

US-China Trade Spat Shows No Signs of Slowing

with US tariffs now accounting for virtually the entirety of Chinese products entering the country.

Earlier, market watchers reported that Chinese exports to the US had fallen by 16 percent year-on-year in August, while imports from the US sagged by over 22 percent in the same period.with the tax stepping into effect on September 1.with total gold reserves standing at 2,141 tonnes as of August 30, and foreign exchange reserves growing to $3.1 trillion, according to fresh figures from the People's Bank of China released over the weekend.Between July and August alone, the value of China's gold hoard is said to have climbed by over $7.5 billion, from $87.87 to $95.45 billion, with the country buying 5.91 tonnes of the precious metal in the last month. China's total gold reserves had stood at 2,042 tonnes of the precious metal as of the end of December 2018, with the August figures meaning China's total holdings in tonnes had grown by 4.85 percent.Last week, Bloomberg reported thatin part due to central banks' purchase of the precious metal, and in part due to economic uncertainties stemming from global trade conflicts, and fears of a US recession. The metal hitits highest value since 2013, and investment banks including Goldman Sachs expect prices to continue their steady climb.China isn't the only country building up its gold reserves. On Sunday,between July and August with total bullion reserves presently valued at $109.5 billion. Moscow's gold hoard stood at 2,217.68 tonnes as of the end of July, with the country buying at least 106 tonnes of the precious metal so far in 2019.Russian and Chinese reserves are now approaching those of Italy, (2,451.8 tonnes) and France (2,436.1 tonnes), whose holdings are said to be the third and fourth-largest in the world after theThe two countries' gold hoarding comes amid growing concerns over the state of the global economy, and a bid to diversify reserves away from US dollar-denominated holdings. Along with Moscow and Beijing,, with the purchase becomingof the precious metal by public institutions in the first six months of a calendar year on record.Earlier this week, economists calculated that trade between economic giants the US and China has seen faced a substantial decline over the past year, amid the continually escalating trade spat between the two countries. Last Friday, White House Chief Economic Advisor Larry Kudlow promised that "all topics" would "be on the table" at October's trade talks amid growing economic concerns in both countries.while CNN reported last week thatNew US anti-China trade tariffs went into effect on September 1, with the US placing aThe Trump administration began the trade conflict with China in May 2018, in a bid to rebuild the US industrial base amid what he said was Beijing's "unfair" trade practices and currency manipulation. The tariff war escalated following several rounds of back and forth retaliations.