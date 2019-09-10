cans
As our climate shifts in the Grand Solar Minimum, vegetable shortages are forcing canneries and processing plants to shut down for lack of product. Banks are telling customers to go to Food Banks as prices rise. China's ravenous appetite for protein threatens Kenya's donkeys in the wake of African Swine Fever -- they are already struggling to feed their people. Canada has had a rough season, and is already experiencing frost. The signs of looming food scarcity are everywhere -- Christian breaks it down.


Sources