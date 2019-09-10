A 34-year-old British woman married a tree on Saturday in a Merseyside park just outside of Liverpool.
Kate Cunningham wed the Elder tree located in Rimrose Valley Park as a way to garner publicity about her opposition to a three-mile long bypass which Highways England has proposed to construct in the area.
The planned road would alleviate traffic coming into the Port of Liverpool.
Cunningham also announced she will change her last name to reflect the species of her new partner.
She will now be known as Kate Rose Elder.
"The spark for this idea came when it was announced that road was going to be built," Cunningham told the Liverpool ECHO.
"I've been a protester marching in street demonstrations with thousands of other people but it doesn't attract enough attention from people.Dozens of people attended the ceremony, including her family.
I want people to engage with the campaign and raise questions about the destruction of our greenspace. There are plenty of local people who aren't even aware of what is happening."
"My oldest son was initially embarrassed when I told him I was going to do it, but now he has decided to come to the ceremony. It means a lot to him to be there.The former primary school behavioral assistant even had a bachelorette party the night before her wedding day.
My dad has been very supportive. He's been out in his van helping to organize everything for the big day."
"This is particularly close to my heart. My mum died of an asthma attack and I suffer from a lung condition called bronchiectasis which means that my own lungs are prone to infection.
Plans to bulldoze this beautiful place for yet another busy road makes no sense and are an attack on our health."