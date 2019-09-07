© Unknown



The key text says, "The White House is running this."

About the Author:

Charles Lipson is the Peter B. Ritzma Professor of Political Science Emeritus at the University of Chicago, where he founded the Program on International Politics, Economics, and Security. He can be reached at charles.lipson@gmail.com.

Now that James Comey's corruption of the FBI has been exposed, the country awaits the next report from Inspector General Michael Horowitz. This one will deal with government misrepresentations to the special court that grants secret surveillance warrants on foreign agents in the United States.To launch a counter-intelligence investigation on an American citizen, like Carter Page, the Department of Justice applies to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court. All warrants require accuracy and integrity, butWhy? Because, unlike criminal warrants,The goal is to "spy on spies," not haul them into court, so the application will remain secret, never challenged by a defense attorney at trial.That's what the Obama administration's top law-enforcement officials did when they wanted to spy on Carter Page.Apparently, the court turned down the initial application — a very rare event — so the FBI and DoJ tried again. This time they bulked up the application with details from Christopher Steele's dirty dossier. The dossier was paid for by Hillary Clinton's campaign and the Democratic National Committee, using two cut-outs (the DNC's law firm, Perkins Coie, and the opposition research firm it hired, Glenn Simpson's FusionGPS). The FBI's second-in-command,which also paid Steele as a "confidential human source,"The bureau hid the Clinton campaign's involvement in a murky footnote. It said the informant, former British intelligence agent Christopher Steele, was reliable.The law required the bureau to say so to the court.Even today, the Steele dossier has not been verified — and almost certainly cannot be.The New York Times has suggested that it may be filled with Russian disinformation. Remember, this dodgy material was solicited and paid for by the Clinton campaign, Democratic National Committee, and the FBI.This essential background was hidden from the FISA Court when it granted four successive warrants to spy on a U.S. citizen because he was purportedly a foreign agent.He came to them on his own and spoke freely after his occasional business trips to Russia.The decision to spy on Page came, conveniently, when the CIA, FBI, DoJ, and their political bosses wanted to know a lot more about the Trump campaign. That, almost certainly, is why they tried to entrap George Papadopoulos and spy on Page. When their initial FISA application was rejected, they added the Steele dossier, covered up its gaping problems, and certified the whole hot mess to the FISA Court.We know the warnings were correct because Robert Mueller's team investigated Page intensively, hardly mentioned him in its report, and did not indict him (or any other American) for collaborating with Russia in the 2016 election.Although the IG cannot issue indictments, he can refer them to Attorney General Bill Barr and is very likely to do so.We don't know how Barr's team will handle those referrals or the avalanche sure to come from U.S. Attorney John Durham, who is leading a criminal investigation into how the anti-Trump investigation began and how it morphed into a criminal inquiry.Who dropped this bouquet of E-coli into the punch bowl?It was James Comey's FBI, including Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok, James Baker, and several others on their hand-picked team. It was Loretta Lynch's DoJ, where John P. Carlin headed the national security team. It was the intel agencies run by John Brennan and James Clapper. It was Susan Rice's national security team at the White House, busy unmasking hundreds of names of U.S. citizens picked up in foreign surveillance. Still more surveillance was outsourced to friendly foreign intel agencies, which didn't need warrants to spy on U.S. citizens.These actions look like political surveillance masquerading as national security, executed by political appointees across the executive branch. So ... who authorized it? Who coordinated it? How high up did it go?We don't know what role President Obama's top aides played in these machinations.All we know, so far, is that Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, who were central to the FBI investigation, texted about it on Aug. 5, 2016.Three years later, we still don't know what that means.Horowitz's upcoming report will begin to answer the questions. Durham's probe will answer still more, even though it is apparently limited to the origins of the anti-Trump investigations, at least so far. We will need to know how those investigations evolved, who ran them, and who consumed the political intelligence.Who was the real target? It must have been Trump's inner circle and perhaps the insurgent candidate himself. After all, Carter Page and George Papadopoulos were minnows. Surely, spying on them (and probably others like them) was meant to pry open communications with major players, to catch the big fish.The biggest fish of all was Trump himself, first in the campaign, then in the transition, and finally in office. He was never briefed that Russia might have been trying to penetrate his campaign, as Sen. Dianne Feinstein was briefed about a Chinese spy on her staff. He was treated more like an adversary than a candidate who needed protection from malevolent foreign actors.We know Comey falsely told the president-elect he was never under investigation. Actually, the FBI director was personally gathering information on him as part of the probe, code-namedAfter conveying the barest outlines of the Steele dossier to Trump (the infamous Jan. 7, 2017, meeting),Comey's M.O. in that meeting matches his decision three weeks later to try and trap Gen. Michael Flynn, Trump's national security adviser, at the White House. Since the FBI already had tape of Flynn's phone call with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, their only purpose in asking about it was to snag him and, ideally, to flip him on the president.This conduct goes beyond sleazy. It goes beyond Comey and Brennan, the FBI and CIA.Was there a deliberate, multi-pronged effort to use the government's most powerful tools to undermine a free and fair election and, after Trump was elected, to hobble or unseat him?We cannot say that yet. But we cannot rule it out, either. We need to know.That's true whether you like Trump or loathe him.Short of that, there seems to have been a broad-based effort to conduct domestic political surveillance, led by high-level Obama appointees. If that happened, we need to hold the perps to account. They need to defend their actions in open court.