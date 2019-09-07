© Ilya Pitalev / Sputnik

Who was swapped

Planes with former detainees landed in Moscow and Kiev, concluding the long-awaited prisoner swap.Despite many delays and setbacks, the swap finally happened on Saturday. The government plane carrying the released Russians landed in Moscow this afternoon. The jet with the freed Ukrainians earlier touched down in Kiev.The long-awaited prisoner exchange "has been completed," Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova confirmed. She hailed the event as "a historical mass-scale humanitarian action," confirming the swap was "35-for-35."It followed months of painstaking behind-the-scenes negotiations at various levels. At one point, even the presidents of the two nations were involved, asUkrainian media released the list of people who were handed over to Russia.who was earlier seen arriving in Moscow. He was charged with treason and backing the fighters from the self-proclaimed republics in eastern Ukraine, a claim that he strongly denies.The journalist was released on bail in late August after more than a year of detention. Even after being swapped, he pledged to attend a court hearing in Ukraine "to prove my innocence."Another person said to have been swapped is(DPR). Kiev charged him with terrorism - a standard accusation Ukraine slaps on all pro-independence fighters for the DPR. Tsemakh's name made its way into the foreign press recently after the Dutch-led investigative team said it believes he is a valuable witness in the MH17 probe.Ukraine confirmed that, who, along with other former detainees, was greeted by Zelensky and a crowd on the tarmac in Kiev. Sentsov was convicted of plotting terrorist attacks in Crimea and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. He denies all the charges and Ukraine has long demanded his release.They were charged with violating Russia's maritime border.The jubilant scenes of detainees returning home in both countries sparked hope that the severely-strained bilateral relations will start returning to normal. Zelensky said the successful swap will help "to unblock the dialogue" with Moscow.Weighing in, Putin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Kremlin is "pleased that Russian citizens have returned home." According to the country's Foreign Ministry, the event shows that relations between Moscow and Kiev may be improved beyond their "dead-end" state today., which is part of the Normandy Contact Group, tasked with resolving the conflict in eastern Ukraine. The prisoner swap delivers a "hopeful sign," Chancellor Angela Merkel said, adding that all sides must continue to work towards peace.. "This is an encouraging step towards the reconciliation" of Russia and Ukraine, Secretary General Thorbjorn Jagland stated.