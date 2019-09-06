© Sputnik / Sergey Mamontov



Government support for Russia's Far East has resulted in significant growth of the region's industrial production which is three times higher than in the rest of the country.Speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the Far East has received more than 600 billion rubles (over $9 billion) in investments since 2015.Putin highlighted improving infrastructure conditions, saying thatThe president also said that Chinese partners are the largest investors in the region's economy and called on foreign investors to examine the vast opportunities."In general, thanks to the proposed support measures, starting from 2015, 612 billion rubles has been invested in the region's economy,," Putin said.He added: "As a result, industrial production growth in the Far East has increased over the past five years by about 23 percent which isThe National Program for the development of the Far East region until 2035 set a goal of achieving six percent economic growth.Russia plans to provide incentives to companies involved in advanced refining in the Far East, according to Putin."Obviously, residents of advanced special economic zones, and the Free Port of Vladivostok to pay attention to," said the president.He also offered to assist with setting up a Far East venture fund.