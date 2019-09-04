i can't believe I almost died today lol.. pic.twitter.com/Or9G5cfVDC — David (@its_david09) September 4, 2019



A "probable tornado" tore through Waukegan at around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. The high winds damaged commercial buildings, tipped or rolled a vehicle upside-down and caused tree damage in Lyons Woods Forest Preserve, according to a preliminary NWS storm report.The NWS said one person suffered minor injuries. The Waukegan Fire Department told ABC the person was hurt when high winds flipped a vehicle near Lewis Avenue and York House Road.The NWS said its finding of a probable tornado was based on visual evidence, but a final determination on whether a twister touched down will be made Wednesday with the help of the city of Waukegan and Lake County Emergency Management Agency.Tuesday's path of wind damage started near South Beach Park and made its way to Lake Michigan, according to NWS.A video of the funnel hitting the lake was captured near the Waukegan shoreline at around 7:15 p.m. The clip, caught by Michael Sturiano, was shared by WGN meteorologist Tom Skilling. The video apparently shows a waterspout, or a rotating column of water formed by a whirlwind occurring in the body of water.Twitter user @its_david09 shared video from inside a vehicle near Lewis and York House showing the funnel sweeping from one side of the road to the other, leaving damage in its wake. (Video contains strong language).No further watches or warnings were in effect in the Chicago area after Tuesday's stormy weather, except for a beach hazards statement ifor Cook County and Lake County, Indiana beaches. "Life threatening waves and currents are expected at the beaches," NWS said. "People visiting the beaches should stay out of the water."