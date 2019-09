© Amanda Meehan

Hundreds, if not thousands, of dead fish have been found after a stormy night on Downings beach in County Donegal. Video sent in by Amanda Meehan. #Donegal pic.twitter.com/pZtQlcvgTS — Barra Best (@barrabest) August 31, 2019



Thousands of small fish have been found washed up on a beach in County Donegal.A holidaymaker told BBC News NI she was shocked to find the fish during a morning walk."The lifeguard said he thought the high tide had washed them onto the beach,Various possible causes have been suggested to BBC News NI including the tide and rough weather.Others have claimed it is result of a red tide - a toxic microscopic algae that kills marine life. In 2012, it caused hundreds of dead fish to wash in Counties Donegal, Kerry and Cork. One local man said fishermen in the area reported a pod of dolphins in the bay in recent days and he believes the fish were trying to escape from the dolphins.He said the fish that washed up on Saturday morning all appear to be of the same species, which could discount the red tide theory.Ms Meehan, from Londonderry, regularly stays in a caravan in the area and said she's walked along the beach every morning during her stay.