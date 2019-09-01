© Angela Antunes / CC by 2.0

The child died on the way to the hospital.Volgograd investigators establish the circumstances of the death of a one-year-old child.The kid died as a result of a dog's attack, the representative of the regional ICR Directorate Nataliya Rudnik said, Interfax reports. According to her, the boy lived in one of the settlements of the Nekhaevsky district of the Volgograd region with his parents."Today around noon, he independently went out into the courtyard of the household and headed to the neighboring plot, where the dog was on a leash," she explained. According to her, the dog attacked the child. The cries of the baby were heard by the mother, who was engaged in household chores."The woman repulsed her son from an aggressive animal and immediately called for an ambulance. It was not possible to save the boy, he died on the way to the hospital," Rudnik said.An investigative-operational group works at the scene of the incident, all the circumstances of the tragedy are being established.Earlier in Russia, it was proposed to introduce criminal punishment for the owners for attacks of dogs.