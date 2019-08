The late Senator John McCain too was born overseas, in his case at a Navy base in the Panama Canal Zone.



Will any of his former colleagues stand up to the President and speak out against his gross disrespect for our troops and government workers? The backlash must be bipartisan. https://t.co/zfN8EveYxD



— Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) August 28, 2019

Mainstream media, Democrats, and #Resistance Twitter have united to eviscerate a change to citizenship policy regarding children of overseas-deployed military members. The only problem is, they're all reading the policy wrong.The admittedly confusing document centered on the definition of the term 'residence' and how it figures in the transmission of citizenship from parents to child - a potentially thorny subject, given the Trump administration's occasional threat to do away with birthright citizenship.An avalanche of accusations followed - this was "gross disrespect for our troops and government workers," who would surely abandon their posts en masse at being so ill-treated.NBC's Ken Dilanian - one of the first reporters to come out with a story - deleted his original tweet after it had been reposted dozens of times, and posted a correction.Despite some reporters issuing similar corrections,"Congress needs to act to stop this," declared an Arizona congressman. "We won't let this stand," a California congressman pledged "Had new Trump policy denying citizenship to children of troops (and diplomats) born overseas been in effect in 1936 Sen John McCain could not have run for POTUS," one person tweeted , warning that the administration could "expect court challenges."USCIS director Ken Cuccinelli took to Twitter Wednesday night to try to clear things up, but by then the damage had been done. People were "freaking out over nothing," he complained, noting that"This policy update does not deny citizenship to the children of US government employees or members of the military born abroad," he said in a statement tweeted by the USCIS.